Sen. Frank Ginn (R-Danielsville) was appointed last week to serve as Chairman of the Senate Committee on State and Local Governmental Operations.
“I am honored to be selected by Lt. Governor Burt Jones and the Senate Committee on Assignments to serve as Chairman of the Senate Committee on State and Local Governmental Operations,” said Sen. Ginn. “Having served on this committee previously, I understand the importance of this committee and I am looking forward to serving alongside my fellow committee members to work on legislation that will positively impact cities and counties in our state.”
