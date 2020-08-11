A Barrow County teenager who attends church in Jefferson continues to recover from a brutal dog attack two weeks ago.
Joslyn Stinchcomb, 15, a rising ninth-grader at Winder-Barrow High School, was walking through her neighborhood in Winder around 4:30 p.m. on July 31 when two pit bulls jumped on her, tearing off her scalp and left ear and severely damaging her trachea, according to Facebook posts from her family members. Both dogs have since been euthanized and the owner was arrested and charged with reckless conduct.
After the attack, Stinchcomb was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, where she underwent emergency surgery to repair her trachea. She also had her ear reattached, but doctors are unsure if it will be viable, according to the family, adding that she was on a ventilator following the surgery.
“She’s going to have many surgeries before this even starts to be over,” her grandmother wrote on a Facebook post. “It's going to be a long, hard process for her physically and then they will have to help her with the mental and emotional aspects of all the physical and lifestyle changes she will have to endure."
An online fundraiser for the family has been set up at https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/8rm0RZItmD.
To follow updates on Stinchcomb’s condition, go to the Facebook group “Prayers and updates for Joslyn.”
Josyln attends Jackson County Baptist Church in Jefferson, according to her pastor who wrote a letter to the editor in this week's edition of The Jackson Herald.
