A man was arrested on Aug. 25 after following a teenager home from her job.
Volodymyr Ionashku of Panther Court, Hoschton, was charged with DUI following the incident.
As the teen traveled home from her job, she noticed a car following her. She called her father, who got into his truck with the girl's mother and they located the girl's vehicle and the vehicle following her on Finch Way, Jefferson. The girl's mother called 911 to report the incident.
After locating the vehicles, the girl's father tried to block Ionashku's vehicle, but was unsuccessful. He then rammed Ionashku's vehicle in the back, but that didn't stop the incident. He then rammed the vehicle a second time on the driver's side which stopped Ionashku.
At one point during the incident, the girl's mother attempted to exit the truck to check on the girl, but fell and struck her head. She was later transported to an area hospital.
The girl's father was also arrested on multiple traffic citations, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office report.
Ionashku reportedly didn't speak English and had only been in the country a few months. He was living and working with a friend in Hoschton.
According to the sheriff office’s press release, the investigation is ongoing with more charges expected.
“Please talk to your teenagers and advise them to be mindful of their surroundings at all times, even as they are driving, especially at night,” the office said. “This victim did exactly as she should have in calling her father and then the mother calling 911 to have deputies respond."
