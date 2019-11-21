Commerce may create an ordinance regulating the use of golf carts.
That was the focus of a town hall meeting Wednesday, Nov. 13, that attracted more than 20 people, including all the city council members and the mayor.
Mayor Clark Hill said a number of city residents have asked him about the use of carts.
Police chief Zach Ardis said the state requires local governments to pass an ordinance and until that is done, use of golf carts locally is illegal.
One woman who attended quarreled with his interpretation, saying the state ordinance allows the use of the carts now, but allows a local ordinance to further regulate their use.
Ardis said until “crossing areas” – over state and federal highways – are established, the cart use is illegal.
The chief also said the city is just beginning to talk about an ordinance.
“What would that look like and what would it include?” Ardis asked.
Commerce is “not really built” to accommodate cart usage, he said.
He said the meeting was to hear from city residents and for officials to then see if those ideas are feasible.
For example, Ardis said, the city would have no jurisdiction to lower or raise the state speed limits for carts. He also said the state law sets the permit fee at a maximum of $15 for five years.
Any driver of a cart must have a state driver’s license, he said.
A “low-speed motorized vehicle” may go 20- to 25-miles per hour, Ardis said, but can be used only on roads where the speed limit is 35 mph or less.
A “personal transportation vehicle,” also called golf carts, can only be used at less than 20 miles per hour and on roads with a speed limit of 25 mph or less.
The carts may not be driven on state or federal highways, the chief said. He explained that would preclude using them on Hwy. 441, Broad/Elm Street, Homer or Jefferson Road. In addition, those roads have higher speed limits than the carts are allowed to reach.
Those highways would have to have “designated area” for the carts to use for crossings, Ardis said.
Carts may have striped lanes to use on road and signs that say they can be used on a road. The carts are not allowed on sidewalks, he said.
Ardis also said the state law was changed in 2012 and the changes are stricter.
When the carts are registered, they also are checked for a variety of features, depending on the local ordinance. Some features are hip restraints, handholds, brakes and lights.
Ardis said Peachtree City and Johns Creek has extensive use of the carts and roads where lanes are designated for them. Joel Logan, the GIS manager for Jackson County, said much of the Peachtree City infrastructure is built on top of the city’s sewer system.
City manager James Wascher said the city does not have a ready source of money for infrastructure to build a cart-friendly city.
Hill and Ardis said the comments they have received about the use of carts have been “positive.”
