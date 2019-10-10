Deborah Gonzalez, who was Georgia’s District 117 State House Representative in 2017 and 2018, is profiled in a new book.
Gonzalez is profiled in “See Jane Win: The Inspiring Story of the Women Changing American Politics” by Caitlin Moscatello, published by Dutton, an imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC in August.
"The book tells the stories of women who were moved to run for office following the 2016 election," according to a news release. "It delves deeply into the experiences of four female candidates and explores how women, by campaigning authentically rather than following the previously accepted rules, have created a moment in women’s history and potentially altered the political system."
Deborah Gonzalez is currently running to be the first female and first Latinx District Attorney in the Western Judicial Circuit.
