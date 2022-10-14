Goodwill of North Georgia will host a job and resource fair on Nov. 4 from 1-4 p.m.
This free event will take place at the Commerce Civic Center, located at 110 State St., Commerce.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Goodwill of North Georgia will host a job and resource fair on Nov. 4 from 1-4 p.m.
This free event will take place at the Commerce Civic Center, located at 110 State St., Commerce.
For more information, contact abarrett@ging.org/706-894-4942, krittenberry@ging.org/706-395-1590, etorres@ging.org/706-223-0243 or jparrott@ging.org/770-771-0488.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.