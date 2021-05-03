A re-do election for the officers of the Jackson County Republican Party will be held Saturday, May 8 at the La Quinta Inn in Braselton.
The 9th District GOP committee recently ruled the officers' elections have to be redone due to irregularities when the county GOP held its county convention on April 10. The district committee will conduct the new elections.
To be decided are the positions of: Chairman, 1st Vice Chairman, 2nd Vice Chairman, Secretary, Assistant Secretary, Treasurer and Parliamentarian.
Only those who participated in the April 10 party elections will be allowed to participate in the new elections on May 8.
Three candidates have jointly announced their intention to seek some of the county party's seats.
Adam Ledbetter, a member of the Hoschton City Council, is challenging incumbent chairman TJ Dearman; Jeff Hughes, a member of the Jackson County Board of Elections is running for first vice chairman and Shantwon Astin, a member of the Hoschton City Council, is running for second vice chairman.
Among their platform items, the three say they want to update the county GOP's rules and to do a better job of grassroots organizing.
