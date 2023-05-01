Seniors across Jackson County will turn their tassels and get their diplomas during graduation ceremonies later this month.
Commerce High School will host graduation on May 24 at 8 p.m. at Ray Lamb Stadium.
East Jackson Comprehensive High School will host graduation on Saturday, May 20, at 10 a.m. at Eagle Stadium.
Jackson County High School will host graduation on Friday, May 19, at 7:30 p.m. at Panther Stadium.
Jefferson High School will host graduation on Friday, May 19, at 8 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
