A proposed gas station, store and restaurant in South Jackson is getting pushback from some area residents.
The proposed project is slated to come before the Jackson County Planning Commission Dec. 17.
The commercial project is slated to be located on Hwy. 129 at Brock Rd.
A restaurant project for the property was turned down by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners last year.
South Jackson community activist Babs McDonald has issued a call to area residents to oppose the project. Babs is a leader in the activist group Citizens for South Jackson which has long opposed commercial development in the area.
Babs said in a recent email to area residents that the proposed development lies outside four commercial nodes established by the county along Hwy. 129 in South Jackson during the recent comprehensive plan update.
She also said the project would create dangerous traffic conditions in the area due to the lack of a median cut-through at the location.
"Increased traffic on Lebanon Church, Bellamy, and Brock Roads will destroy the rural feel of that neighborhood and decrease the safety of those rural roads," she said. "This proposed development would set up a situation where commercial traffic must U-turn on Rt. 129 cut-throughs, which is an unsafe option."
