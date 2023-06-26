Jackson County’s Habitat for Humanity will be hosting a home dedication for its 20th home this week. The home dedication ceremony is planned on Saturday, July 1, at 10 a.m. at 159 Troy Street, Commerce.
The home dedication is a ceremony for the future homeowners during which members from the community come out to show their support and celebrate with the family.
Jackson County Habitat for Humanity’s vision is a community where each person has a place to call home. Study after study shows that owning a home allows the occupants to be more invested in their community, leads to lower stress levels and children tend to be more adept both socially and academically, Habitat leaders said.
“Habitat offers homeowners the opportunity for a hand up, not a hand out,” organizers said.
Homeowners have a mortgage like anyone else purchasing property.
“The organization and its members are dedicated to the idea that the increased home ownership in our community is integral to the continued success of Jackson County,” leaders said.
Habitat for Humanity welcomes support from groups such as volunteers, small business, large business, faith-based groups and organizations. The group has supporters who shop at the local ReStore located at 661 S. Elm Street in Commerce. All sales from the store go directly to support the Jackson County Habitat Affiliate.
For further information, contact 706-336-8515.
