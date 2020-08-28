A recount of the votes in the State Senate 50th District seat will be conducted next week.
The Jackson County recount will begin Monday, Aug. 31 at 9 a.m. in the county election office.
The 50th Senate District covers much of Northeast Georgia and the north and central areas of Jackson County.
In the recent GOP runoff balloting, Bo Hatchett narrowly defeated Stacey Hall by less than 40 votes out of 25,000 votes cast.
Hatchett had 12,482 votes to Hall's 12,448.
Hall had announced earlier that he would seek a recount.
Both candidates are from Habersham County.
Hall carried Jackson County, slightly edging Hatchett 1,534-1,500.
