Tis the season to be spooky. Halloween is coming up this week and Jackson County residents have several chances to celebrate, from trick-or-treat to themed movies and storytimes.
Here's a list of some of the events going on this week:
COMMERCE
The Commerce Public Library will host BooFest on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The event features games, a magician, music, face painting, a photo booth, pop-up library, a balloon artist and more.
The library is located at 1344 S. Broad St. For more information, call 706-335-5946.
Trunk-or-Treat will also be held at the Commerce Police Department/Commerce Fire Department. Extra parking is available at First Baptist Church of Commerce and First United Methodist Church of Commerce.
JEFFERSON
Jefferson will celebrate Halloween on Thursday, Oct. 28.
Trick-or-treat will be held on College Street from 4-6 p.m.
Food trucks and a free movie night are also planned at the Jefferson Civic Center. “Monster House” will screen at 6:30 p.m. followed by “Rear Window” at 8:30 p.m.
Parking for Halloween festivities is available at the Jefferson Civic Center; First Baptist Church of Jefferson and First United Methodist Church of Jefferson.
The Jefferson Public Library also plans a special event, Trick or Book, through Oct. 30. Visit the library in costume and get a free book while supplies last. All ages are welcome.
The library also plans to screen “Corpse Bride” on Oct. 27 at 4:30 p.m. All ages are welcome. The movie is rated PG.
The Jefferson Public Library also plans Halloween-themed Bouncing Babies on Thursday, Oct. 28, and Halloween Storytime on Friday, Oct. 29. Both of those events begin at 10:30 a.m.
NICHOLSON
Dress up as your favorite character, hop on your magical transport to visit the Nicholson Public Library on October 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to pick up a Ghoulicious Boo Bag.
"Thank you to the City of Nicholson, Friends of the Nicholson Library, Nicholson Area Fire and Rescue and McDonald’s of Banks Crossing for supplying bags and goodies," library leaders said.
Children must be present to receive a free bag. Bags will be available while supplies last.
CHURCH EVENTS
•New Salem Baptist Church Outreach Ministries will hold a Trunk or Treat Walk-Thru on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the voter registration parking lot, located at 441 Gordon Street, Jefferson. For more information, call Billy Shields, 706-296-8874.
• Walnut Fork Baptist Church plans a Trunk or Treat family community event on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 2-4 p.m. The church is located at 557 Hwy. 60, Hoschton. For more information, visit Facebook.com/WalnutForkBC, www.walnutforkbc.org or call 706-654-3904.
• The Church on the Hill will host its 2021 fall festival on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 3-5 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home in Hoschton. This free event will feature trunk-or-treat, fall festival games, inflatables, pumpkin carving of the "Greatest Story Ever Told," cake walks, a free hot dog supper, s'mores and more. Preregister at www.hill.church/fall-festival/ for your wristband online to avoid the lines at the check-in booth. For more information, call 706-654-3205 or email info@hill.church. Lawson Funeral Home is located at 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton.
•Bethany United Methodist Church, located at 4659 Brockton Road, Jefferson, will hold a Fall Festival and Truck Or Treat on Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event will include a cake walk, hay ride, harvest basket raffle, candy jar guess and concession stand ($5 meals).
•Beaverdam Baptist Church will hold a Trunk Or Treat at the church, located at 1627 Hwy. 59, Commerce, on Wednesday, October 27, at 6:30 p.m. "All are invited to come out," organizers state. For more information, call 706-207-9188 or 706-255-0656.
•New Hope Baptist Church will hold its fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5-8 p.m. The free event includes trunk-or-treat, inflatables, hayrides, a cake walk, pumpkin decorating, popcorn, cotton candy, nachos, hot dogs and hamburgers. New Hope is located at 40 Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson.
