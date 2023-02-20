A handful of county residents have received citations in the mail in recent weeks for traffic tolls or fines from New Jersey and New York that were linked to old vehicle tags. The problem is, the people had turned in those vehicle tags years ago to be destroyed.
Tax Commissioner Candace Taylor-Heaton said they’ve had about 15 people who’ve been impacted by the issue. She said the county turned in the tags to be destroyed in 2019-2020 to their recycling vendor, Encore Recycling. Taylor-Heaton said they’d never had an issue with the company until now.
“When I questioned the manager on-site about how these tags got out, he reassured me that all tags are destroyed immediately. Apparently, that isn't the case because 2-3 years later, we have tags that were in those batches we took that have made their way to upstate New York/New Jersey and they are being used to run camera tolls,” she said.
A number of police reports have been filed recently after county residents received the citations in the mail. The tax commissioners’ office also filed a report with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, which is assisting in marking the tags as “stolen” during the time the violations were committed.
Those impacted do have a remedy to have the fines and citations removed, but it’s still a headache. Taylor-Heaton said those impacted can come to the tax commissioner’s office to get official documentation and a copy of the motor vehicle report to dispute the citation.
“We are successful in getting these dismissed, it's just a hassle and takes time to do it,” she said.
Taylor-Heaton added the issue is affecting other areas of the state as well.
“This is a real problem in counties throughout the state of Georgia, not just ours,” she said. “Not only were my tags stolen from the salvage yard (which we no longer take turned-in plates to the office), but they're also being stolen through the mail system. When someone runs a toll, regardless if the tag is cancelled in our system, the violation notice is mailed directly to the last owner of that tag.”
While approximately 15 people reported the issue so far, Taylor-Heaton said there’s no way to know how many people have been impacted at this point.
“Unfortunately, we don't have any clue how many got out and who the person at the salvage yard took them, so far it’s been about 15 who have had citations. The only way to know is when the citation shows up in the mail,” she said.
Taylor-Heaton has also reached out to the Georgia Association of Tax Officials, urging the group to contact the state about potential legislation that could prevent similar issues in the future.
“I asked to put something in place that will stop vendors from being able to sell government issued Georgia plates that are still in condition that can be used on vehicles,” she said. “…I can't sell you my driver’s license, so why should someone be able to sell a license plate? I have also recommended to him that once someone turns in a plate, that their record of owning this tag is deleted so their information can not show up in case someone does steal their tag to violate street laws it will not pop up their information.
“Thieves are ruthless and they're everywhere, but I am trying everything in my power to help our taxpayers prevent this from happening to them,” she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.