A handful of county residents have received citations in the mail in recent weeks for traffic tolls or fines from New Jersey and New York that were linked to old vehicle tags. The problem is, the people had turned in those vehicle tags years ago to be destroyed.

Tax Commissioner Candace Taylor-Heaton said they’ve had about 15 people who’ve been impacted by the issue. She said the county turned in the tags to be destroyed in 2019-2020 to their recycling vendor, Encore Recycling. Taylor-Heaton said they’d never had an issue with the company until now.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.