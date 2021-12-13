A hardware store could be coming to the South Jackson Area near Nicholson if a proposed rezoning gets approved.
The Jackson County Planning Commission is slated to hear a map amendment request on Dec. 16 for 8.2 acres on Hwy. 441 South at Ed Bennet Rd. from residential to commercial.
AT Holdings, LLC is proposing the change to build a hardware store, according to filings with the Jackson County Planning & Zoning Office.
"This business should benefit the community as there ar eno related businesses in the area for residents to utilize," said John Adams in his request.
The JCPC is also slated to hear a series of amendments to the county's zoning ordinances when it meets.
