Commerce Police Chief Ken Harmon has announced his intention to run for Jackson County Sheriff.
Harmon has more than 30 years experience in law enforcement and has worked in a wide variety of disciplines within the field. He has worked as a correctional officer, a patrol officer and as a detective. Harmon began his work at the Commerce Police Department more than 20 years ago. He was hired as a Uniform Patrol Lieutenant and has since served as a Criminal Investigative Division Commander, Captain and Deputy Chief. He was assigned to serve as a Task Force Officer with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigating the actions of Mexican Drug Cartels in the Northern District of Georgia. In 2021, Harmon was appointed as the Chief of Police for the Commerce Police Department.
As Chief of Police, Harmon eliminated a 30% deficit in staffing to bring the Commerce Police Department to full-staff. Harmon has been responsible for advancements in technology for CPD. He was able to deploy the use of a new state of the art body camera and in car camera system and has received a $79,000 grant to fund the deployment of stationary tag readers around the city.
"Harmon practices good fiscal stewardship and operates the police department below the projected budget each year," according to his candidacy announcement. "He continues to foster strong relationships with local, State, and Federal law enforcement partners and enhances community outreach by hosting a variety of community events including, Shop with a Hero, National Night Out, Coffee with a Cop, and Community Block Parties."
Harmon earned a bachelor’s degree from Liberty University in criminal justice and public administration. He has a masters degree in public safety administration from Columbus State University, and is a graduate of the Georgia Law Enforcement Command College. Harmon Completed graduate research work while attending the Southern Police Institute at the University of Louisville.
As Sheriff, Harmon said he would operate an office focused on the community with the goal of preparing for the future.
"The growth in Jackson County is exponential and a Sheriff’s Office focused on managing the challenges that come along with growth is of critical importance," the announcement continues. "He will work to combat our growing problem with opioid addiction and overdose by making use of partnerships to investigate sales and distribution, while also working with recovery groups to combat addiction. As Sheriff, Ken will be an ardent defender of the constitutional rights of the people of Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office under Ken Harmon will work to keep Jackson County a great place to live, work, do business and raise a family."
Harmon and his wife, Jacki, have been married for nearly 30 years; have two children and two grandchildren. Jacki is a professor of medical imaging at Emory University School of Medicine. Their son serves as a Drill Sergeant in the U.S. Army and is stationed with his family at Ft. Benning. Their daughter is a graphic designer who lives with her husband in Charleston, S.C. Harmon is the son and grandson of several generations of military servicemen.
