Commerce Police Chief Ken Harmon has announced his intention to run for Jackson County Sheriff.

Harmon has more than 30 years experience in law enforcement and has worked in a wide variety of disciplines within the field. He has worked as a correctional officer, a patrol officer and as a detective. Harmon began his work at the Commerce Police Department more than 20 years ago. He was hired as a Uniform Patrol Lieutenant and has since served as a Criminal Investigative Division Commander, Captain and Deputy Chief. He was assigned to serve as a Task Force Officer with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigating the actions of Mexican Drug Cartels in the Northern District of Georgia. In 2021, Harmon was appointed as the Chief of Police for the Commerce Police Department.

