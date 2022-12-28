Another year has come and gone and a New Year begins this Sunday, Jan. 1. Take a look at the headlines from 2022:
JANUARY
- County BOE gives OK to new junior middle school on Skelton Rd. site — A plan for a junior middle school at its Skelton Road campus got a green light at the Jan. 10 meeting of the Jackson County Board of Education.
- County topped recent COVID peak — Jackson County topped an earlier peak in daily COVID case numbers. The county reached a new peak on Jan. 1, with 214 confirmed cases reported on that day. But the county topped that again on Jan. 6, with 222 confirmed cases. The county topped that again on Jan. 11 with 248 new COVID cases reported on that day.
- Clerici to run for House District 31 seat — Jackson CountyBoard of Education chairman Don Clerici announced he wouldn’t run for re-election to the board this year and instead sought the state representative’s seat for District 31 held by Rep. Tommy Benton, who is retiring at the end of 2022.
- County spared of major damage from winter storm — Winter Storm Izzy made its way to Jackson County on Sunday, Jan. 16, bringing snow and ice to the area. While there were power outages and downed trees and limbs, the county was largely spared of major damage.
- Arcade swears in new police chief — The City of Arcade swore in its new police chief, Mike Adams, on Jan. 10. Adams replaced former police chief Randy Williams, who announced his retirement last month.
- Commerce appeals early voting site change — Commerce appealed a recent decision by the county elections board to relocate an early voting location.
- Jefferson childcare center employee charged with molestation — An after-school teacher at Bright Beginnings, a Jefferson daycare center, was arrested Jan. 13 on child molestation charges. Alexander Tredway, 18, was charged with two counts of child molestation, sodomy and two counts of cruelty to children involving two victims, said the Jefferson Police Department. New charges were added later as more victims came forward.
FEBRUARY
- Ledford receives Chamber’s Lifetime Achievement Award — Howard Ledford received the William H. Booth Lifetime Achievement Award at the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce's annual awards banquet and dinner.
State files action to revoke Bright Beginnings’ license — The state filed action to revoke the license for Bright Beginnings daycare center in Jefferson following allegations of child sexual abuse by a staff member.
Jackson EMC and TruVista to expand broadband access — Jackson EMC and TruVista announced an agreement to deliver fiber broadband to 8,000 homes and businesses in three counties in Jackson EMC’s service area: Jackson, Banks and Madison. The collaboration means TruVista will install hundreds of miles of fiber-optic cable in Jackson EMC’s service area.
Two county voting locations slated to move — A couple of voting locations were slated to change in Jackson County following action by the Jackson County Board of Elections. The Commerce early voting site was relocated to the First Baptist Church of Commerce. The South Jackson early voting site was relocated to Nicholson City Hall/Benton Facility.
- Jefferson begins discussion on housing specifications — A constant topic of discussion among the Jefferson City Council was housing, particularly lot sizes, building materials and affordability. At Monday’s (Feb. 14) council meeting, the council held preliminary discussions on creating solutions for the housing issues in the city. Each council member prioritized a different issue, though the most prevalent issue was quality.
- Jackson BOE names new superintendent — The Jackson County Board of Education announced its finalist for school superintendent of the booming system. Philip Brown, the principal of North Oconee High School, was named by the BOE as its only finalist during a called board meeting the morning of Feb. 17.
- Benton to drop bill on Pendergrass recall vote — Rep. Tommy Benton planned to introduce new legislation that could affect the leadership in Pendergrass. Benton said he planned to drop a bill that would allow Pendergrass citizens to vote on a recall of the town’s mayor and city council.
- One acre lot size plan tossed back to planning board — Plans to set Jackson County’s unincorporated minimum lot size at one acre hit a roadblock Feb. 21 when the Jackson County Board of Commissioners sent the issue back to the county planning commission for more work.
- Major developments slated for Pendergrass — Two major development projects got their first hearings in Pendergrass on Feb. 22, including plans for a new “downtown” in Pendergrass. Together, the projects would add over 500 housing units to the city.
MARCH
- BOE names school — The Jackson County Board of Education reached a consensus on naming the new middle school slated for the Skelton Rd. campus in West Jackson. Legacy Knoll Middle School was the consensus choice for the name.
- $1 million DOT study to examine possibility of Braselton-Hoschton bypass — A $1 million Georgia Department of Transportation study set to begin this year will determine the feasibility of a long-pondered bypass of Braselton and Hoschton.
- Trump coming to Banks Crossing for campaign rally — Former president Donald Trump planned to attend a campaign rally for David Perdue and Herschel Walker in Banks County/Commerce.
- Major renovation coming to Commerce Civic Center — Commerce is moving forward with a major renovation of the town’s civic center, it was announced.
- Warehouse plans for Pendergrass project withdrawn — Plans for two warehouses totaling over 1.5 million square feet to be located on Old State Rd. in Pendergrass were apparently abandoned.
- Man killed in I-85 shooting, suspect found in search — A Pennsylvania man was charged with shooting and killing another man on I-85 in Jackson County early Monday morning, March 28.
- Trump speaks at ‘Save America’ rally — Former president Donald Trump spoke at a Save America rally at Banks Crossing to endorse seven Republican candidates in Georgia races. Thousands of people attended the rally with people lining up as early as 8 a.m. with Trump scheduled to speak at 7 p.m.
- County comp plan to become more robust — At a joint meeting of the Jackson County Board of Commissioners and Jackson County Planning Commission on March 28, the group reached a consensus on several key items, including a move to more strictly follow the county’s comprehensive plan in rezoning applications.
APRIL
- Two major developments approved in Pendergrass — Two major development projects were approved in Pendergrass. The council voted unanimously for approval of the projects, including plans for a new “downtown” in Pendergrass. Together, the projects will add over 500 housing units to the city.
- Former mayor Sell named interim city manager in Hoschton — Former Hoschton Mayor Shannon Sell was named interim city manager of the town.
- Warehouse project request withdrawn — A controversial proposal for a 1-million sq. ft. warehouse at a key entrance into Jefferson was withdrawn. The project, had it gone forward as planned, would have destroyed the Holder Plantation, a historic local
- plantation that’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is also one of only four Jackson County Centennial Farms.
- Jackson EMC lineman stops fire at Commerce Country Cafe — Garrett Wessels is a Jackson EMC lineman who can add “local hero” to his resume. Wessels played a big part in putting out a kitchen fire at the Commerce Country Café, a beloved restaurant and community gathering spot.
- Father, son drown after boat capsizes in Jackson County — A father and son drowned after their boat capsized in a private pond in Jackson County on Sunday, April 10.
- Quarry expansion approved — Plans to expand a rock quarry on Valentine Industrial Pkwy. in Jefferson got approval April 18 despite strong opposition from residents living near the project.
- PepsiCo coming to Commerce — A PepsiCo bottling and distribution center is opening this year in Commerce, it was announced. A new warehouse facility at the corner of Ridgeway Church Rd. and Yarborough-Ridgeway Rd. will house the PepsiCo operations.
- Citizens, police chief advocate for speed bump, traffic changes around Martin St. — The Jefferson City Council, representative Tommy Benton and numerous members of the Jefferson community downtown spoke in length at Monday’s (Apr. 11) council meeting about a desire to alleviate traffic on three streets motorists commonly use as “cut-through” roads to avoid traffic.
- County employees get 5% pay hike — Employees of the Jackson County government will get a hefty pay hike starting in May, it was announced. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved a 5% pay hike for county staff during its April 18 meeting.
- Commerce gives nod to two liquor license holders — Commerce is one step closer to getting a liquor store. The Commerce City Council voted April 18 to approve the two liquor license holders for the town after city residents voted in November to approve the sale of packaged distilled spirits.
- Chamber won’t relocate to Empower center — The Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce won’t be moving to the Empower Center after all, it was announced.
- Controversial Pendergrass annexation request postponed — A move to have 265 acres annexed into Pendergrass for a major industrial project was postponed. Panattoni Development Company and Pendergrass deferred a public hearing on the issue, which was scheduled to be heard by the Pendergrass City Council on April 26.
- JCPC to look at new minimum lot sizes — The minimum lot size in unincorporated Jackson County would be 1/2 acre under a proposal to be presented to the Jackson County Planning Commission on April 28.
MAY
- Jefferson residents plan to ask for 5-year industrial moratorium — Jefferson residents planned to share petitions with Jackson County and the municipalities, requesting a pause on future industrial development and a stop to the recently approved Vulcan Quarry expansion.
- Planners approve 1/2 acre minimum lots — The Jackson County Planning Commission gave the green light to the 1/2 acre minimum at its April 28 meeting.
- Pendergrass may regulate rental housing — Pendergrass could become one of the few towns in Georgia to require landlords to register their single-family rental properties and do regular inspections of the property, it was announced.
- Action on SJ subdivision tabled by Arcade — Action on a proposed 119-home subdivision in South Jackson was tabled May 9 by the Arcade City Council. The move came at the request of the property owners.
- Man killed, woman seriously injured in wreck — A Gainesville man was killed and a woman seriously injured in a two-vehicle wreck in Jack- son County on Tuesday morning (May 10).
- Hix opposes Pendergrass annexation — Jackson County commissioner Jim Hix came out in opposition to a proposal to annex land for a proposed industrial development into the City of Pendergrass.
- Community gathers to honor fallen officers — One more candle was lit during the county’s annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service this year. Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum lit a candle in memory of fallen Deputy Lena Marshall, who was killed in the line of duty in November, 2021.
- Housing lot sizes going up, impact fees will go to roads, parks and EMS needs — The Jackson County Board of Commissioners voted to increase the minimum residential lot sizes in the county, a move designed to prevent high-density subdivisions of cookie-cutter houses similar to what’s often seen in neighboring Gwinnett County. The BOC also approved the first part of implementing impact fees on future residential developments, fees that will be prioritized to improve roads in unincorporated Jackson County.
- Bingham, Clack and Sanders win in Jackson County — Chad Bingham won the race for Jackson County Board of Commissioners District 3. Meanwhile, Ty Clack and Ricky Sanders were elected to serve on the Jackson County Board of Education.
- New SJ rec park gets BOC green light — A new county recreation park could be developed in South Jackson in the coming years following action by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners on May 16.
JUNE
- Former county DFCS employee indicted on charges of elder exploitation — A former Jackson County Division of Family and Children Services employee has been indict- ed on charges of exploitation of an elderly person, forgery and identity fraud.
- Two Jackson County UMCs split from conference — Two Jackson County churches were among a group that recently split from the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church. Center UMC in Hoschton and Dry Pond UMC between Jefferson and Maysville were among 70 churches that split from the denomination over issues related to LGBTQ issues.
- Wittry reappointed to planning board — Former Jackson County Planning Commission chairman Steve Wittry was reappointed to the planning board following the resignation of Carson Saville who had served as chairman since February.
- Jefferson projects get packed public hearings — Two controversial proposals — one for an active-adult community, the other for a light industrial project — got packed public hearings at the Jefferson City Council’s June 13 work session.
- Commerce package store first to sell liquor — Commerce Tobacco Outlet began selling liquor, becoming the first store in the city to do so.
- Motel 6 burns — The Motel 6 at Banks Crossing was destroyed in a fire.
- County ready to move on impact fees — After months of study, the Jackson County government was poised to implement development impact fees at its upcoming July meeting.
- Teen killed in accident at Jefferson rock quarry — A Jefferson County teenager was killed after a piece of machinery turned over on him at the Vulcan Materials Rock Quarry in Jefferson. Brian Thigpen, 16, was killed in the accident after a packer machine rolled over onto him.
- Pendergrass approves industrial annexation — A development of four warehouses on 265 acres got the green light to move forward June 28 following action by the Pendergrass City Council.
JULY
- Cities, county set SPLOST 7 projects — The county’s nine towns and the county government set their project priorities for SPLOST 7, which is slated to be voted on in November.
- Driver, passenger die in I-85 crash — A driver and passenger were both killed June 25 on I-85 in a single-vehicle crash north of mile marker 132, according to a report from the Georgia State Patrol.
- Jackson Co. BOC objects to proposed Braselton annexation — Citing road conditions, Jackson County leaders formally objected to a developer’s request to annex unincorporated land into the Town of Braselton to build a subdivision.
- Jefferson prayer debate again aired at city council meeting — A move by a Jefferson City Council member to make prayer a line-item on the council’s agenda was up in the air following a second night of debate about the issue.
- Tredway sentenced to life in prison — Alex Tredway, a former Bright Beginnings employee, has pleaded guilty after an investigation into child molestation that occurred at the Jefferson daycare. Tredway — who initially pleaded “not guilty” in February — changed his plea to “guilty” on July 11. He was sentenced to life in confinement on Monday, July 11.
- Chick-fil-A coming to Jefferson — Plans for a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Jefferson could soon move forward pending action by the Jefferson City Council on July 25. The popular chain plans a restaurant at Gateway Cross- ing Shopping Center, which is the new Publix-anchored center on Old Pendergrass Rd. at Hwy. 129 across from the Kroger Shopping Center.
- Commerce BOE discusses plan for golf course site — How to develop the former golf club property in Commerce for additional schools was the topic of a lengthy discussion by the Commerce Board of Education on July 14.
- Council votes down formal invocation — A formal invocation won’t become part of the Jefferson City Council’s regular agenda items. The council voted 3-2 on July 25 to keep its current system of allow- ing prayers to be said by community members during its public comment time on the agenda.
- Robbery turned shooting leaves Maysville man injured — Two Macon men were arrested in connection with a robbery turned shooting that occurred at Banks Crossing on Saturday (July 23). The two men reportedly attempted to rob a 62-year-old Maysville woman in a parking lot. The woman’s 68-year-old husband tried to defend the woman and was shot by one of the men in the Honda.
- City of Hoschton looks to levy property tax — The City of Hoschton proposed a millage rate of 3.5 mills on property owners, according to a notice released on July 21. The city previously did not levy property taxes.
AUGUST
- Sheriff Mangum won’t seek re-election — Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum announced she will not seek re-election at the end of her term. Mangum’s term expires at the end of 2024.
- Crow: Impact fee proposal isn’t high enough — A move by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners to implement impact fees in unincorporated areas of the county came under fire Aug. 1 from an unlikely source — BOC chairman Tom Crow. In a lengthy discussion during the first hearing on implementing county impact fees, Crow complained that the recommended fee of $3,000 per new residential unit isn’t high enough to cover all the actual costs brought by new residents.
- Record number of students enrolled across county — A record number of students returned to the hallways across Jackson County for the 2022-23 school year. All three school systems — Commerce City, Jefferson City and Jackson County — returned to school on Friday, July 29. Over 16,000 students were enrolled across the county on the first day of school.
- Commerce school leaders mull new high school on country club property — Commerce school leaders continued discussions on new school plans for the former Deer Trail Country Club. The Commerce Board of Education held a second brain-storming session on Thursday (Aug. 4) to discuss ideas for the property, as well as upgrades to the district’s athletic facilities. The school board discussed possibly constructing a new high school on the country club property (instead of a new elementary school) and converting the current high school into an elementary school.
- Impact fees approved; building moratorium lifted — The Jackson County BOC approved implementing impact fees for new construction in unincorporated areas of Jackson County with residential building units now having to pay $3,000 in fees (commercial and industrial rates are higher.) Following that action, the board agreed to lift its residential building moratorium a month early.
- Man sentenced for role in Capitol riot — A man with ties to both Jackson and Banks counties was sentenced by a federal judge to eight months in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot on the U.S. Capitol. Glen Mitchell Simon was sentenced on Aug. 12 to eight months incarnation, 12 months supervised release, a $1,000 fine and $500 in restitution.
- SDS makes some changes in local government relations — The local governments in Jackson County recently completed an updated 10-year Service Delivery Strategy agreement with some major changes. The county agreed to conduct local elections for all cities in the county for free, pay for half of the cost for city police departments to update their communications equipment to the county’s new multi-million dollar system; and maintain six industrial roads in the county in the towns of Braselton, Jefferson and Commerce.
- County tops 20K COVID cases — Jackson County has surpassed 20,000 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. The Georgia Department of Public Health reports the county has had 20,110 cases as of Wednesday, Aug. 17.
- State affirms Bright Beginnings license revocation — The Office of State Administrative Hearings has upheld the license revocation against Bright Beginnings daycare of Jefferson that was issued earlier this year.
SEPTEMBER
- Kidd-Harrison appointed as Hoschton’s interim city manager — Longtime Hoschton employee and current city clerk Jennifer Harrison-Kidd was appointed as the city’s new interim city manager, taking over for Shannon Sell who’d served in that position since early April.
- County to construct new westside elementary school — A new elementary school is slated to open in the fall of 2024 following action by the Jackson County Board of Education Sept. 12.
- Hoschton council approves property tax — The Hoschton City Council voted 3-1 Thursday night (Sept. 8) to impose a 3.5 millage rate on city property owners.
- Local elections office among those being flooded with email requests — The Jackson County elections office was one of hundreds across the nation being flooded with open records requests by supporters of former President Donald Trump.
- Commerce police investigating Sept.13 shooting — Commerce police were called to investigate a shooting that occurred on Sept. 13 at Heritage Crossing Apartments. One person was transported to the hospital with reported “serious injuries.”
- Hoschton neighborhood residents oppose car wash, council delays decision — Residents of a Hoschton subdivision pushed back against a proposed car wash — even holding a small protest Sunday — but city leaders have delayed their decision.
- Community keeping an eye on the storm — The community was preparing for potential weather impacts from Hurricane Ian.
- Request for private lodging facility at SK withdrawn — A request that would have allowed SK Battery America to construct a private lodging facility on its Commerce campus was withdrawn.
OCTOBER
- New Pendergrass apartment complex now open — The phase 1 of a new apartment complex in Pendergrass is now open. The Blakely apartments on Glenn Gee Rd. are now open, city manager Rob Russell announced to the Pendergrass City Council.
- Jefferson athlete killed in shooting in Gwinnett County — The community mourned the loss of Jefferson High School senior Elijah DeWitt. DeWitt, 18, was killed in a shooting in Gwinnett County on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
- Local schools top state graduation rate — Jackson County’s four high schools topped the state’s average graduation rate for 2022.
- Jefferson breaks ground on $26.3 million water reclamation facility — The City of Jefferson hosted a ceremonial ground- breaking at the site of the I-85 water reclamation facility off of Concord Rd. on Thursday, Oct. 13.
- County OKs map amendment for Hoschton area convenience store — A new convenience store could be coming to Hoschton following action by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners on Oct. 17. The BOC approved a future land use map amendment for two adjoining parcels totaling about 2.37 acres on Julia Ln.
- Planning board to review move for psychiatric facility — A new psychiatric residential treatment facility aimed for teenagers, a new event venue and a large-lot subdivision were among the items slated to be heard by the Jackson County Planning Commission on Oct. 27.
- Commerce planners give OK to Bana Road industrial addition — Commerce planners gave their nod for a requested addition to the Bana Road industrial project.
- Jefferson recognizes city attorney for 50 years of service — The City of Jefferson recognized city attorney Ronnie Hopkins for his 50 years of service.
NOVEMBER
- Psychiatric facility gets planners’ denial — Plans for a teen psychiatric treatment facility in Braselton ran into fierce opposition from area residents during the Oct. 27 meeting of the Jackson County Planning Commission.
- County approves SPLOST renewal — Jackson County voters have approved the continuation of SPLOST. In the race for Jackson County Board of Commissioners District 4, incumbent Marty Seagraves was re-elected. Debbie Martin was named to the Hoschton City Council in a special election and Kim Wilmoth was elected to the Maysville City Council.
- Judge tosses lawsuit attempting to stop Nov. 8 elections in Jackson County — A Superior Court judge tossed a lawsuit that sought to stop elections in Jackson County unless ballots were hand-counted. The lawsuit was tossed Monday morning, less than 24 hours before election day (Nov. 8).
- JTPC gives nod to metal manufacturing at McClure Industrial Park — Plans for a metal manufacturing build- ing at McClure Industrial Park have cleared the first hurdle after the Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission recommended approval of a conditional use permit for 21.274 acres at its Nov. 7 meeting.
- Jackson BOE approves new attendance zones — New school attendance zones to accommodate the planned opening of a new middle school and elementary school were approved Nov. 14 by the Jackson County Board of Education.
- JCSS announces Ledford-Lyle as LKMS principal — The Jackson County School System announced Nov. 14 that Miriam Ledford-Lyle will be the principal of the new Legacy Knoll Middle School. Legacy Knoll Middle will open in August 2023.
- Jefferson residents express concerns about proposed metal facility — A proposed metal facility at McClure Industrial Park received opposition during the Jefferson City Council’s Nov. 14 meeting.
- New elementary school more ‘economical option’ for Commerce — Commerce school leaders may be tapping the brakes on the idea of constructing a new high school and converting the existing high school into an elementary school. The Commerce Board of Education got an update on the hurdles and the price tag for that option at its Nov. 10 work session. The district’s construction team said that building a new elementary school would be a more financially feasible option.
- Former Jefferson councilman C.D. Kidd III passes away — Former Jefferson City Councilman C.D. Kidd, III, passed away on Nov. 20 at age 81.
- Millwork manufacturer coming to Jackson Co. — Steves & Sons, Inc., will invest over $100 million and create 170 jobs over the next three years as it builds a new, state-of-the-art facility in Jack- son County. The company is a high volume and family-owned millwork manufacturer.
- Applicant withdraws requests for Braselton psychiatric facility — Requests that would have allowed for a teen psychiatric facility in Braselton were withdrawn.
- Commerce council approves Bana Rd. project addition — Commerce leaders voted to approve a small addition to the massive Bana Road industrial project.
- Jefferson approves metal facility at McClure park — The Jefferson City Council approved a conditional use permit for a metal facility at McClure Industrial Park during its Nov. 21 meeting.
DECEMBER
- Negotiations between Jackson County and municipalities on how to split local option sales tax (LOST) revenues were coming down to the wire. A LOST agreement must be reached by the end of the year.
- JCSO plays role in ID of Virginia murder victim — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office recently played a role in solving the identity of a murder victim in Virginia.
- Hollett named BOE chairman — The Jackson County BOE named its chairman and vice chairman for 2023. Serving as chairman will be District 3 member Beau Hollett and vice-chairman will be Lynn Wheeler.
- Commerce council meets with BOE to discuss athletic facilities — Athletic facility needs was the focus of a re- cent meeting between the Commerce Board of Education and Commerce City Council.
- Jefferson looks at plans for aquatic center — Plans for an aquatic center in Jefferson were under consideration during the city council’s Dec. 12 meeting. Councilmembers looked at current engineering drawings, which plan for a 33,333 sq. ft. center at 2495 Old Pendergrass Rd.
- Sales tax deal done after months of haggling — After months of tense negotiations, a final deal has been approved for how to divide the county’s local option sales taxes.
- Representative-elect Rampey arrested — Danny Rampey, the District 116 State Representative-elect, was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with burglarizing a residence at Magnolia Estates of Winder Assisted Living Center where he is a manager.
- County elections board again sued by Moretti — The same woman who filed suit in October in an unsuccessful attempt to stop Jackson County’s November elections has again sued the Jackson County Board of Elections and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
