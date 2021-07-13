The Varsity plans Barrow County location
The Varsity officially announced this week it will open a new location at The Gateway development along Highway 316 in Bethlehem. A Barrow County location for the famous restaurant, founded in Atlanta in 1928, had long been rumored, but officials have confirmed in social media posts that ground will be broken “soon” at The Gateway. The company also announced a new location on Parkway Boulevard in Oconee County.
DOT to conduct traffic study on Hwy. 51 and Hwy. 52
By Sherry Lewis
It seems the Northeast Georgia Inland Port located in Hall County could have an impact on Banks County, including the cities of Gillsville and Lula.
The Gillsville City Council met Monday, July 5, and heard an update from Hall County council member Shelly Echols. She explained that the Georgia Department of Transportation has sent plans for truck traffic rerouting on Hwy. 51 and Hwy. 52. The average amount of trucks coming and going from the Inland Port could be 40,000 to 65,000 each week.
“This could be a traffic nightmare,” Echols stated, and the Gillsville City Council agreed. The reason these roads are under consideration is because they provide the most direct route from 1-85 to the Inland Port.
Presently, the GDOT is set to begin a traffic study on Hwy. 51 and Hwy. 52. Echols hopes that this will help them to realize this is not a viable option.
The planned 104-acre Inland Port will provide a direct link to the Port of Savannah via Norfolk Southern. The rail terminal will open with 9,000 feet of working track, expanding to 18,000 feet at full build-out.
Braselton leaders to hear request for 144 cottages
Braselton leaders are set to hear a request for a proposed 144-unit, 55-and-up community on 27.3 acres in the Duncan Corners area in Hall County.
The Braselton Planning Commission will hear the request Monday, July 26, and the Braselton Town Council will hold a second hearing on Thursday, Aug. 12.
OneStreet Residential, LLC, is requesting to rezone seven different parcels on Thompson Mill Rd. for this project, totaling 27.3 acres. Developers are seeking a multi-family zoning.
The applicant plans to build 144 residential cottages, both stand alone and duplex style. Residence sizes will range from 700 square feet to 1,900 square feet.
Hoschton to host farmers market
Hoschton is now in the farmers market business.
The city’s downtown development authority (DDA) voted Monday (July 12) to host a twice-monthly farmers market on Thursdays from 3-6 p.m. at the Hoschton depot. The first event is slated for Aug. 12.
The farmers markets will be held on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month, except for December when only one event will be held. The market will run through Dec. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.