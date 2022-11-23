Enthusiasm could be the defining word for East Jackson Middle School teacher Rebecca Heard.
Heard was recently recognized as the Teacher of the Year for the Jackson County School System, being honored for her work as the band teacher at EJMS and as the assistant marching band director for East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
Heard grew up in a family of educators and music. Her mom was the band director at schools in her native Heard County while her father worked in IT with education. At several different points during her formative school years, Heard’s mom was her band teacher.
But despite that musical background, Heard’s initial high school plans were to go to law school. That that plan dashed when she took an AP U.S. History class.
“That was not my jam,” she said, reflecting on how her focus changed from law to early childhood education since she liked working with children.
But when she got to the University of Georgia, she tried out and was accepted into the famous Redcoat Marching Band. Her mom suggested that since she had the talent for the Redcoats, maybe she should also apply to the UGA music school as well. She did, was accepted and quickly changed her major to what would become her career.
While at UGA, she played in the UGA Wind Symphony, the Hodgson Wind Ensemble in addition to the Redcoat Marching Band. Heard also studied clarinet with Dr. D Ray McClellan, former principal clarinetist with the “‘President’s Own’ Marine Band.”
While student teaching at Jefferson Middle School, Heard got to know some other area band and music teachers, including Jackson County High School band director William Kilgore. Kilgore notified Heard when the EJMS band director position came open in 2016. Heard applied and was hired two weeks later.
REWARDING JOB
Heard said her job is “incredibly rewarding” since she gets to introduce students to instruments and music.
“Teaching middle school band, I’m giving a kid an instrument for the first time — they know absolutely nothing about it — I’m having to teach them how we open the case without it falling apart and spilling all over the room,” she said.
From learning the basic things about an instrument and music, Heard said that it’s fulfilling when a student leaves middle school knowing how to read music and play their instrument.
“Watching that growth from nothing to actually demonstrating and performing on their instrument, it is just so overwhelming and happy and positive, especially with my involvement with the high school band, too,” she said.
In addition to teaching middle school band, Heard is also the assistant marching band director at East Jackson Comprehensive High School where she gets to work with students at that level, many of whom she taught in middle school.
“I get to watch these kids progress even more, become leaders and play even more advanced ensembles,” she said.
Some of her students later go and major in music in college.
“Knowing that I had something to do with the beginning to the end point it’s just incredibly rewarding to watch that growth,” she said.
During her time at EJMS, Heard has revitalized the school’s jazz band and pep band, two unique aspects offered for kids who want to explore music beyond the classroom.
When she’s not teaching, Heard said she like to stay active, going to the gym, watching live sports (the Braves and UGA football in particular), take runs and do some hiking with her dog.
“I like to be pretty active when I’m not (teaching) because I’m either sleeping or I’m moving — it’s like 100% or nothing for me,” she said.
