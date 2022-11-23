Jackson County School System Teacher of the Year

Rebecca Heard

Enthusiasm could be the defining word for East Jackson Middle School teacher Rebecca Heard.

Heard was recently recognized as the Teacher of the Year for the Jackson County School System, being honored for her work as the band teacher at EJMS and as the assistant marching band director for East Jackson Comprehensive High School.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.