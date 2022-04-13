A hearing is slated next week on a proposed annexation and rezoning for a subdivision in South Jackson.
The Arcade Planning Commission will hold a hearing on April 19 at 6 p.m. at city hall on a request to annex 127 acres for a 300-unit subdivision. The property is located on the west side of Hwy. 129 South across from the intersection with New Kings Bridge Rd. The address is 6450 Athens Hwy.
The planning commission will make a recommendation to the Arcade City Council on the proposal. The council will meet May 9 at 6:30 for a public hearing on the matter and could vote that night at its 7 p.m. meeting.
The existing zoning in the county is A-2 and the requested Arcade city zoning is R-2 for medium density housing.
Unincorporated Jackson County is currently under a residential moratorium and several developers have sought city annexations in recent weeks in order to pursue projects.
Brandt Bentley of Brand Mosaic Jackson is requesting the annexation for a project to be know as Kings Lake Estates. Bentley is a member of the Arcade Planning Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.