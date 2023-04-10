Crystal Hendrix

Crystal Hendrix

Crystal Hendrix has officially filed for candidacy for the Pendergrass City Council seat 6.

"I will be announcing upcoming events and local meetings very soon," Hendrix said in the announcement. "My purpose is to serve the citizens of Pendergrass and to help bring unity in our community. I want to help bridge the gap in our community by being the community’s foundation for a transparent local Government. I am a strong supporter of local government!"

