Crystal Hendrix has officially filed for candidacy for the Pendergrass City Council seat 6.
"I will be announcing upcoming events and local meetings very soon," Hendrix said in the announcement. "My purpose is to serve the citizens of Pendergrass and to help bring unity in our community. I want to help bridge the gap in our community by being the community’s foundation for a transparent local Government. I am a strong supporter of local government!"
Hendrix is a Georgia native and a 1999 graduate of Rockdale County High School. She has a bachelor of science in social science (major criminal justice) and an associates degree in radiologic technology from Lanier Technical College in Gainesville. Hendrix and her husband are homeowners in Pendergrass and are the parents of an 11-year-old daughter. Hendrix and her husband are members of Free Chapel Braselton Campus.
Hendrix worked as a deputy clerk for Rockdale County Superior Court for over 15 years and now works in healthcare. Moving to Pendergrass in 2019, Hendrix said she has seen the change and the progression occur in the city. She says that, if elected, she will be a voice and face of local government transparency.
"(I) will be a representative representing the citizens of Pendergrass and will put those views and opinions of others before (my own)," she said. "(I) will proudly uphold our city’s motto of Pride, Progress and Possibilities."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.