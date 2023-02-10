The Jackson Herald office in downtown Jefferson will be closed to the public until further notice following an electrical fire on Wednesday night (Feb. 8). At this time, we do not expect any delays in newspaper distribution for next week.
A break room and storage room were damaged in the fire. A significant amount of soot remains in the building and crews will be working in the coming weeks to clean the facility.
In the meantime, if you need to reach the newspaper for news submissions, ads, classifieds, obituaries, legals or subscription services, contact one of the following:
•News: news@mainstreetnews.com
•Obituaries: obits@mainstreetnews.com
•Legals: legals@mainstreetnews.com
•Classified or ads: ads@mainstreetnews.com
•Subscriptions and other services: subscriptions@mainstreetnews.com
Thank you for your understanding and patience.
