The Jackson Herald is running a massive subscription special starting March 16 and ending March 30.
Subscribers will be able to get The Herald for only $14.50 for a year; two years for $29; or three years $43.50.
"With the growth that's coming to Jackson County and all the issues that is bringing, it's important for citizens to stay informed and know what decisions their public officials are making," said editor and co-publisher Mike Buffington. "There's no better way to do that than through the local newspaper which covers the issues important to the community."
Founded in 1875, The Jackson Herald is the oldest business in Jackson County. Over the years, the newspaper has won hundreds of state and national awards for its news, sports and school coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.