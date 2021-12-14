The Jackson County School System will soon be moving its high school classes to a hybrid 4x4 block scheduling.
The Jackson County Board of Education heard a report on Dec. 13 about the plans for the move from the current 7-class system.
The system had previously used a 4x4 block schedule before the Great Recession when it switched to the 7-class system to save money.
Some classes will remain at a full-year in length, creating a hybrid system for the county high schools.
OTHER ACTION
In action items on Dec. 13, the BOE:
• renamed Don Clerici as BOE chairman for 2022 and Lynn Wheeler as vice-chairman.
• named Troy Johnson as principal at North Jackson Elementary School from interim principal.
• named Lisa Ellis as principal at Gum Springs Elementary School from interim principal.
• approved a redistricting map for BOE districts to be sent to the state for legislative action.
• approved delaying the closing on selling the Gordon Street Center to the county government until February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.