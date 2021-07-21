Hebron Presbyterian Church in Commerce/Banks County will hold its 225th homecoming celebration July 30-Aug. 1.
Founded in 1796, Hebron has one of the oldest historical societies in the state and is on the National Registry of Historic Places.
The historical grounds include the church and sanctuary, historic graveyard with both Revolutionary War and Civil War veterans, a historic one-room school house and extensive grounds with a meditation trail through the woods.
Events slated for the 225th celebration include:
•Friday, July 30, bonfire, 6 p.m.
•Saturday, July 31, songs and stories, 6 p.m.
•Sunday, Aug. 1, historical society meeting meeting, 10 a.m.
•Sunday, Aug. 1, 11 a.m., homecoming communion worship.
•Sunday, Aug. 1, 12 p.m., dinner on the grounds.
The church is located at 1255 Hebron Road, Commerce, off of Hwy. 59 in southern Banks County.
For more information, contact dbillingslea@habershamschools.com, or visit historichebron.org/225th.
