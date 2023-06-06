Plans for a new passive, historical park in Jackson County are moving forward.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners gave the green light to hire Red Rock Design to do preliminary designs for the North Oconee Heritage Stone Mounds Park during its June 5 meeting. The park is located off of Cabin Creek Rd. and the property was purchased by the county last year after officials discovered a cluster of rock mounds left by Native Americans.
The design plan is the first step in developing the site into a park. Included in the design will be an opportunity for citizen input, officials said.
The county hopes to begin construction on the park late this year or early next year.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other action June 5, the BOC approved:
• reappointing Tommy Benton to the Jackson County water & Sewerage Authority. Commissioner Chad Bingham opposed the move, saying the appointment was for a District 3 representative and that Benton doesn't live in District 3. Bingham nominated Bryan Allen for the position, but his motion died for the lack of a second. Benton was then nominated and the BOC voted 4-1 in his favor with Bingham opposed.
• purchasing a new computer working system for the courthouse and new administrative building at a cost of $669,000.
• a new lease agreement with The Tree House Inc.
• accepting grants for the county's drug and veterans court programs.
• naming Andy Goodman to the county's DFCS board.
• naming Jim Southern to the Gainesville-Hall Metropolitan Planning Organization citizens advisory committee.
• renaming Dr. Doug Cleveland to the county's library board of trustees.
• naming Jason Baker to the Region 10 EMS Council.
• naming Jim Shaw to the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.