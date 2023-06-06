Plans for a new passive, historical park in Jackson County are moving forward.

The Jackson County Board of Commissioners gave the green light to hire Red Rock Design to do preliminary designs for the North Oconee Heritage Stone Mounds Park during its June 5 meeting. The park is located off of Cabin Creek Rd. and the property was purchased by the county last year after officials discovered a cluster of rock mounds left by Native Americans.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.