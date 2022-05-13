Jackson County commission Jim Hix has come out in opposition to a proposal to annex land for a proposed industrial development into the City of Pendergrass.
Panattoni Development Company wants to annex 265 acres along Hwy. 129 into Pendergrass to build 1.7 million sq. ft. of warehouse space.
The Pendergrass City Council tabled action on the plan last month, but plans to take action in June.
"There are concerns the City of Pendergrass does not have the same zoning and building codes/standards as unincorporated Jackson County," Hix wrote. "Environmental setbacks and buffers are greater than those of Pendergrass. The same concern for lighting, tree removal/replacement, stormwater management, and cemetery protection regulations just to name a few are also major development standard differences."
Hix said he thought the annexation move was an effort to bypass county codes.
"It is my belief that the only reason for the annexation request is to bypass the higher standards in Jackson County and the detailed review process that is expected and happens within our unincorporated Jackson County public development processes," he said.
The property abuts Allen Creek Farms subdivision along Hwy. 129 north and some residents from there have expressed opposition to the project.
If approved, the project would expand the industrial corridor up Hwy. 129 toward Hall County. It would also expand the City of Pendergrass, which is quickly becoming a major player in the county's residential and industrial development. Just recently, the town approved another major residential project and the creation of a downtown space.
But the move also comes at a time when some residents in the county have organized to oppose further industrial development, calling for a 5-year moratorium on industrial projects. There are current proposals for new warehouses or industrial projects along Wayne Poultry Rd. and Hog Mountain Rd.
The Hwy. 129 corridor feeds into I-85 where traffic congestion from the Pendergrass-Jefferson area has become critical. The Hwy. 129 exit onto I-85 is the major feed interchange for a number of new industries and for residents who commute to the Atlanta area to work.
For its part, Pendergrass last year said it wouldn't annex property for additional residential development, but it would consider industrial project annexations.
