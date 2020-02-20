Jim Hix has announced that he will seek a third four-year term as District 1 commissioner on the Jackson County Board of Commissioners.
He and his wife, Vernell, have lived in Jefferson for 59 years where they have been active in the community. They have two adult sons and four grandchildren.
Hix graduated from the University of Georgia with degrees in agriculture and educational administration. He worked for the Jefferson City School System for 21 years before completing his professional career at UGA.
He is an active member of First Baptist Church of Jefferson, Jefferson Lions Club and the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce.
“It has been a wonderful opportunity to work for the residents of Jackson County the past seven years,” he said. “There have been challenges, but we have been able to provide more opportunities through working together with other leaders in our community.”
Hix said his goals for the future are to promote sound fiscal management so that essential services can be provided for citizens. He said continued economic development will be essential in order to provide job opportunities, as the community continues to grow.
“I would appreciate the opportunity to work toward the improvement of my district and county,” said Hix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.