The Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission recently gave no recommendation on a warehouse proposed for Hog Mountain Rd. and Hickory Chase Dr.
At its June 6 meeting, the city planners made no motion on the request to annex or rezone the property, or on the request for variances.
The request goes to the Jefferson City Council for final verdict. The council is slated to vote on June 20.
Oakmont Pacolet Acquisitions requested to annex 125.5 acres from unincorporated Jackson County into the incorporated city limits of Jefferson, as well a change in zoning from A-2 (Agricultural Rural Farm District) to L-I (Light Industrial). Oakmont also requested variances to reduce the number of onsite parking spaces; to reduce the 50 ft. wide natural erosion buffer; and to reduce the 50 ft. wide natural wetland buffer.
The property would be used for a warehouse distribution facility.
PUBLIC HEARING
During the JTPC's public hearing on the plan, residents who live close to the proposed site spoke against the development.
Residents were concerned with the increased traffic, especially since Hog Mountain Rd. is under construction.
“My car alone has been sucked up onto the shoulder and I've had to swerve into oncoming traffic to avoid hitting the curb,” resident and the Heritage at Jefferson’s Homeowners’ Association (HOA) member Brittany Odom said. “You can't hardly get down it and this is extremely dangerous. We cannot sustain any further development on Hog Mountain Rd. . . . We're being inundated by these warehouses and we cannot sustain it until we figure out how to handle the traffic.”
The traffic could also lead to more semi-truck accidents, some said.
“When you think of sitting out in your home enjoying your day and driving down roads to be safe, what would you like to drive upon,” the Heritage’s HOA president Lindsey Ivester said. “You want to dodge some of those semi-trucks? Hog Mountain is definitely a death-trap.”
“I am a high school educator and my first year teaching when I lived in Grayson, Georgia, [I watched] my students get killed because of a truck driver,” the Heritage’s HOA secretary Kelly Heard added. “So I don't care what they say about improving the roads. They are no longer safe for my 17-year-old driver to get on I-85. I get run over every morning and the truckers are trying to get out of the way, but they can't because we are not equipped for this . . . I don't want another teenager lost. It's just too much.”
Residents were also concerned about the increased crime they believe will be brought by warehouses. Odom said there have been multiple car break-ins at the Heritage because of the uptake in industrial projects nearby.
“Our chief is constantly needing more staff,” she said. “They're [too] understaffed to control this and it's not a secret that a lot of these warehouses have relaxed their drug-testing requirements. So the employees there aren't being drug tested and they're allowed to bring in a lot of things that we don't want in this neighborhood.”
“They don't even have enough police force in the City of Jefferson just to protect our neighborhood alone; now, we're going to be asking them to patrol these multi-million sq. ft. complexes with people who are almost all coming from outside of our community,” she added. “That means [the warehouse employees] don't have the same care for our community that we do — they don't have the desire to preserve it, to protect it. We're not their neighbors.”
Residents also believed the developer only came to the city for annexation because the county turned down the warehouse.
“It doesn't make a lot of sense why a developer would have interest in coming into the city because all of our interests [are for those] who have young children; that is the big draw to Jefferson,” Ivester said. “It's a great community. It's a small town. So what is the benefit? And that's really what we're trying to wrap our heads around. Why is this developer so interested in annexing into the city? The only thing that would make any sense is it's just not going to happen at the county level.”
“The people who live here, who pay taxes here, who have to deal with the effects of this and don't just get to write a check and leave, the people who are impacted by this - your neighbors - we're against this,” Odom said. “You all have the power to protect what we moved here for, what we've all invested and love about this community. You guys have the power to protect that and I ask that you please stand with the people who are your neighbors, the people who live and work here and during the school year send our kids to school here — stand with us.”
