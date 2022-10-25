Convenience store, retail center

A hearing on a proposed convenience store and retail center on Homer Road in Commerce was tabled this week.

Applicant Saleem Kahn asked for the rezoning request to be tabled ahead of the Commerce Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Monday, Oct. 24. Kahn is requesting a rezoning from OCR to C-1 for 2.5 acres at 738 Homer Rd. to allow for a convenience store and retail center.

