A hearing on a proposed convenience store and retail center on Homer Road in Commerce was tabled this week.
Applicant Saleem Kahn asked for the rezoning request to be tabled ahead of the Commerce Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Monday, Oct. 24. Kahn is requesting a rezoning from OCR to C-1 for 2.5 acres at 738 Homer Rd. to allow for a convenience store and retail center.
The proposed convenience store would total around 4,500 square feet. Four additional retail spaces are planned, totaling approximately 1,200 square feet each. In the site plan, it appears those retail spaces are located in one “strip center” type building. The convenience store would be a standalone building separate from the retail center.
City planning staff voiced some concerns about the project in their report, specifically with potential traffic impacts due to the retail center.
"The traffic and access will likely be congested, especially in the curve of the road," the staff report noted.
Staff also noted concerns with the location of the convenience store, given its proximity to residential properties. Staff requested that, if the request is approved, a buffer requirement be added as a condition.
