A request has been withdrawn to rezone property on Homer Road in Commerce to allow a convenience store and strip mall retail center. The applicant may be planning to revise the project before moving forward.

The Commerce City Council voted Tuesday (Jan. 17) to accept the withdrawal from applicant, Saleem Alykahn. Alykahn was seeking a rezoning of 2.5 acres at 738 Homer Road from OCR to C-1. The proposed development included a 4,500 square foot convenience store with gas pumps, along with a strip mall with four retail spaces totaling 1,200 sq. ft. each.

