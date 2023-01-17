A request has been withdrawn to rezone property on Homer Road in Commerce to allow a convenience store and strip mall retail center. The applicant may be planning to revise the project before moving forward.
The Commerce City Council voted Tuesday (Jan. 17) to accept the withdrawal from applicant, Saleem Alykahn. Alykahn was seeking a rezoning of 2.5 acres at 738 Homer Road from OCR to C-1. The proposed development included a 4,500 square foot convenience store with gas pumps, along with a strip mall with four retail spaces totaling 1,200 sq. ft. each.
City planning staff pointed out a couple of concerns with the project in the staff report. One issue was increased traffic around a curve that fronts the property. Staff also voiced concerns with the property’s proximity to residential areas. The city’s ordinance doesn’t allow a gas pumps within a certain distance of residential areas.
Earlier this month, councilman Andre Rollins told the council that the applicant would probably be withdrawing the request and was considering eliminating the gas pumps from the project.
ROAD PAVING
Also at its Jan. 17 meeting, the council approved roads for 2023 Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG) funds. Almost 2 miles on 11 streets are planned for paving including:
•Skyview Drive, 0.27 miles (from end of cul-de-sac to end of cul-de-sac)
•Elizabeth Street, 0.2 miles (South Broad Street to Victoria Street)
•Bill Anderson Boulevard, 0.19 miles (Jefferson Road to Georgia Avenue)
•Hood Place, 0.17 miles (Lathan Road to Wilson Drive)
•Harper Street, 0.11 miles (Homer Road to Ridgeway Drive)
•Hazel Street, 0.05 miles (at Roosevelt Street)
•Hillcrest Drive, 0.11 miles (Bolton Drive to Chanticleer Road)
•Hospital Road, 0.32 miles (Heritage Court to Tara Place)
•Katie Lane, 0.18 miles (State Street to Land Way)
•Highland Estates, 0.23 miles (State Street to Heather Lane)
•B. Wilson Drive, 0.11 miles (at Westwood Drive)
The cost is estimated to total $300,000. LMIG will fund a portion of the cost. The remainder will be funded through special purpose local option sales tax revenues.
OTHER BUSINESS
Other items approved Tuesday (Jan. 17) include:
•a budget amendment to use $600,000 from reserves to be split for capital purchases ($350,000) and merit-based increases ($250,000). The city plans to purchase a street sweeper as part of the capital purchases.
•a number of items to be declared surplus.
•reappointing Marie Blencowe to the Commerce Downtown Development Authority. The term runs for three years.
•seats and qualifying fees for the Nov. 7 Municipal election (see related story).
•event dates for 2023 including: April 15, Easter parade and spring fling; June 30, summer in the city music and fireworks; Aug. 12, Cruisin’ Commerce; Oct. 28, fall festival; and Dec. 1-2, Commerce by Candlelight and Commerce Christmas parade (the city is researching a possible nighttime parade, so the date may change). Other events may also be set at a later date.
