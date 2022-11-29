A request for a proposed convenience store and retail center on Homer Road in Commerce has been tabled again.

Applicant Saleem Kahn is requesting a rezoning from OCR to C-1 for 2.5 acres at 738 Homer Rd. to allow for a convenience store and retail center. The request was set to go before the Commerce Planning and Zoning Commission in October, but Kahn requested the application be tabled until November. It was again tabled at the commission's Nov. 28 meeting.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.