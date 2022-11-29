A request for a proposed convenience store and retail center on Homer Road in Commerce has been tabled again.
Applicant Saleem Kahn is requesting a rezoning from OCR to C-1 for 2.5 acres at 738 Homer Rd. to allow for a convenience store and retail center. The request was set to go before the Commerce Planning and Zoning Commission in October, but Kahn requested the application be tabled until November. It was again tabled at the commission's Nov. 28 meeting.
The proposed convenience store would total around 4,500 square feet. Four additional retail spaces are planned, totaling approximately 1,200 square feet each. In the site plan, it appears those retail spaces are located in one “strip center” type building. The convenience store would be a standalone building separate from the retail center.
City planning staff noted potential issues with traffic from the project in the staff report. Staff also noted the location of the proposed development is in close proximity to residential properties. Staff requested that, if the request is approved, all buffer requirements be added as a condition.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its meeting, the commission voted to:
•deny a variance for Belmont Hills Phase 2. The applicant had requested a variance that would eliminate the need for a sidewalk in the second phase of the neighborhood. The community's homeowners association had requested that sidewalks not be installed, since the first phase of the neighborhood doesn't have sidewalks. The commission voted to recommend denial since the variance request didn't meet a handful of city requirements when considering variances. The commission also voted to table the final plat for Phase 2 to give the city council time to vote on the variance request.
•approve its 2023 meeting dates including: Jan. 23, Feb. 27, March 27, April 24, May 22, June 26, July 24, Aug. 28, Sept. 25, Oct. 23, Nov. 27 and Dec. 11.
