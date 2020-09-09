A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 12 for a Hoschton woman who was a leading international nurse and humanitarian.
Twilla Haynes died Aug. 25 at the age of 76. A memorial service will be held Sept. 12 10:00 a.m. at Snellville First Baptist Church. Emory University School of Nursing will also honor her with a memorial remote service.
Haynes, along with her two daughters who are also nurses, founded the Hope Haven Orphanage and Eternal Hope in Haiti. The orphanage specializes in care for medically fragile children and has provided care to thousands of children since it opened.
According to Emory University, Haynes, a native of North Carolina, was one of the Emory School of Nursing's first Native American graduates.
In addition to her other work, she co-founded Health Connections, an Atlanta-based organization that serves the needs of the poor.
Haynes received many honors for her humanitarian work, including Emory's Distinguished Nursing Achievement Award.
According to Haynes' obituary: "Her greatest professional achievement and life passion however was her dedication to the Haitian people. In 1985, she founded Eternal Hope in Haiti and for over 30 years, she provided health care and public health services to 12 distinct communities in and around the Cap Haitien area, providing care for tens of thousands of people and training hundreds of nurses, nurse practitioners, physicians, and students. Her impact is far reaching and will influence nursing for generations."
In addition to her nursing degree, Haynes also had a law degree and was a consultant on health care issues for an Atlanta law firm.
