The House is taking a break to deal with Gov. Brian Kemp’s budget and Rep. Tommy Benton, R-Jefferson, said Feb. 10, “we could not get the information that we wanted from the different agencies” of state government.
He added, “They (state agencies) were told not to report to us.”
The House Appropriations Committee will meet this week to discuss the state’s supplemental budget.
Benton said his human resources subcommittee of the Appropriations Committee will meet Thursday.
The revenue projections for the state are not sufficient to cover the $2,000 pay raise for teacherS in Kemp’s budget and House leaders are “still looking” at ways to pay for the additional 1/4 of a percent cut in the state income tax.
Benton said he expects the supplemental budget to be voted on next week in the House.
The state passes a supplemental budget for the current year each year before it passes the next year’s fiscal budget. The state’s fiscal year starts July 1.
Benton said the dispute between Kemp and the House is not new.
“We’ve had this before and we’ll get over it,” he said. Benton said the governor and House have disagreed about budgets under Sonny Perdue, Zell Miller and Lester Maddox.
“We’ll find the money even if we have to do some tinkering with his (Kemp’s) budget,” Benton said.
He said the House will “end up writing the budget.” Kemp has the authority to veto the budget, or to use a line item veto on it.
Benton also said the “dual enrollment” bill continues to wait for final approval.
He said the restrictions on the program, which would cut the cost to the state, has “already got people upset.” He said he had heard from some parents who want the program to continue as is.
One of the restrictions is to make it apply mostly to juniors and seniors in high school. Now, freshmen can apply to be in the program. The changes will restrict that to only high-performing freshmen, who can meet the state’s requirements for Zell Miller Scholars, the highest level.
RETIREMENT
A retirement bill passed by Benton’s committee was pulled back and a couple of changes made, he said. The changes have to do with using up to one year of sick leave for retirement purposes and paying the annual COLA in one chunk of 3 percent rather than two payments of 1.5 percent. The bill also would allow retired teachers, after one year off, to return to teaching full-time in an area of high need and get their retirement.
Benton portrayed the bill as a way to save money and save the teacher retirement system.
He said some current and retired teachers “are scared or afraid we’re going to take something away from them. We’re not.”
He said the changes would have to do with newly hired teachers only.
“If you disagreed with people (who oppose the bill), all of a sudden you’re arrogant or rude,” Benton said. He is a retired teacher, also.
“There’s got to be some changes made,” Benton said. “The funding is not where I think it ought to be.”
Benton said controversy started when the “retired educators’ association put out an email with incorrect information in it.”
