The state legislature “had a pretty busy week last week,” Rep. Tommy Benton, R-Jefferson, said March 9.
Benton outlined several bills dealing with health care issues that passed in the House. He emphasized that the state House and Senate “collaborated” on the bills to get them passed.
He said the House passed five bills on the subject. They are:
HB789 which will create a “health benefit rating system.” Benton said that would stop some of this surprise billing.”
HB788 which will create an arbitration system between a hospital and insurance company – “it gets the patient out of it,” he said. That also has to do with “surprise” billings.
HB918 which updates the pharmacy “bill of rights.” He said it keeps insurance companies from steering people to their own pharmacy. It gives a patient more choice, Benton said.
HB946 which seeks to prohibit “spread pricing.” Benton said a particular drug may have an average price that is cheaper in another state, but may cost more for that drug at its pharmacy, forcing patients to go elsewhere for it.
HB947 which will reimburse pharmacies for prescriptions at below cost.
“All of these went along together,” Benton said.
He also said the legislature’s “crossover” day is March 12. A “crossover” deadline is the last day for a bill to pass out of the chamber in which it was introduced and move forward for consideration in the opposite chamber. A bill that does not cross over before deadline commonly faces high procedural hurdles in order to be considered in the opposite chamber.
Other bills passed in the House were:
HB823 which forbids truck drivers from renewing a “commercial driver’s license” if a truck is used for “sexual or labor trafficking” crimes, he said.
HB914 which will streamline the process by which military spouses get professional licensing in Georgia. Benton said licenses often are delayed. “We want to speed that up and get that out of the way” so people can go back to work, he said.
HB1054 which would ensure that newborn babies that have some physical or mental problem would be screened for those problems and treated.. Benton said if those problems are left untreated, it could cause physical or mental defects or “even death.”
Benton said the House is expected to pass the fiscal year 2021 budget Tuesday and the House and Senate are in conference on the FY2020 supplemental budget.
