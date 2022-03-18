State Representative Houston Gaines (R-Athens) announced that the Georgia House of Representatives unanimously passed House Bill 1443 on Tuesday, March 15. Sponsored by Rep. Gaines, HB 1443 would allow food truck owners to operate in multiple counties in the state under one single permit. Currently, food truck operators are required to be permitted in every county they operate in.
House Bill 1443 would allow for a mobile food establishment, such as a food truck, that is permitted in one county to operate in all other counties in the state. To do so, the establishment would be submit a copy of a permit from the county of origin to the outside county of operation. Then, the outside county's board of health would verify that the permit is in good standing with the Georgia Department of Public Health. A mobile food service establishment would still be required to renew its permit annually in the county of origin. The Georgia Department of Public Health would be authorized to establish rules and regulations regarding mobile food service establishments, including an expedited permit process. Counties would retain the ability to conduct inspections for these operations and the ability to revoke a permit in poor standing.
This legislation has been sent to the Senate for its consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.