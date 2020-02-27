Rep. Tommy Benton, R-Jefferson, voted for the fiscal year 2020 supplemental budget that passed the House last week.
Benton said the House “was able to restore a good bit of money” to the mid-year budget, in which Gov. Brian Kemp made cuts.
Benton said funds were restored, at least partially, to accountability courts, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Department of Agriculture, state parks and behavioral health and developmental disabilities programs.
For the fiscal year 2021 budget, Benton said the legislature is “still working” on a cut in the state income tax. The legislature approved a two-step reduction in the income tax in 2018 – .5 of 1 percent at a time.
He said the state economy is going “like gangbusters,” but state revenue has an apparent “ceiling” on revenue.
“I’m going to wait and see what they say” about the cut, Benton said.
“We’ve got some people who want to do away with state income tax altogether,” he said. However, that would eliminate about half the state’s revenue.
Benton said the House held hearings on Kemp’s proposed cuts for four days.
The accountability courts, which Benton said have about a 75 percent success rate, cuts were restored “completely.”
The GBI cuts were trimmed and about $800,000 was added for hiring lab technicians and scientists.
He said about $300,000 was restored to the Department of Agriculture, primarily for inspections of plants and animals.
The state parks got back about $1.8 million “for a lot of things,” he said. That is “really important, especially for Jackson County.”
A large cut was partically restored to behavioral health and development disabilities programs. That was about $5 million.
The legislature has not set an adjournment date, a change from past practice. Benton said March 12 will be “crossover” day in the General Assembly.
He said a bill to increase firefighters' death benefits, which he said had been nearly 20 years since an increase, was passed in the House and sent to the Senate.
The House also passed a resolution calling for a constitutional amendment. He said it would give citizens the greenlight to sue cities and the state for violations of law.
The House is working on legislation to forgive some of doctors’ student debt if they work in “underserved areas” of the state. Benton said the bill also would help physicians’ assistants and advanced practice nurses.
He also said he plans to introduce local legislation this week to allow Braselton to increase its hotel/motel tax to 8 percent. Many local areas are at the 8 percent level.
Benton said a bill about teacher retirement is “on hold right now.” He said the bill would not affect current or retired teachers “at all.”
“All the things in the bill were recommended by the state auditor,” Benton said.
The veteran legislator said he plans to run for the seat again in November. Benton was elected to the District 31 seat in November 2004. He is a retired teacher.
