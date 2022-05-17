Several major changes were approved May 16 that could have a long-term impact on residential development in unincorporated areas of Jackson County.
Among the items approved by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners was to increase the minimum residential lot sizes in the county, a move designed to prevent high-density subdivisions of cookie-cutter houses similar to what's often seen in neighboring Gwinnett County.
The BOC also approved the first part of implementing impact fees on future residential developments, fees that will be prioritized to improve roads in unincorporated Jackson County.
All of the actions come as the county continues with a 1-year moratorium on residential rezoning in unincorporated Jackson County. The moratorium was put in place last fall to give county officials time to update county codes and to create an impact fee system.
LOT SIZES
Under the new R-1 development codes, the smallest lot size will be 1/2 acre, but only if the development has both public water and sewer available. In unincorporated areas of the county public sewer is rare in most areas.
For most future developments, 3/4 acre lots will be the minimum size if the development has public water and a septic tank. For properties that lack public water and public sewer, 1.5 acres will be the minimum lot size.
In addition to raising lot sizes, the BOC also approved doing away with open space subdivisions. Those developments had allowed higher-density projects in exchange for preserving green space. But some officials thought that process was being abused by some developers who county unbuildable land (such as wetlands) as green space just to get higher-density on their buildable property.
The board also did away with single-family housing in R-2 and R-3 zoning areas which are designed for high-density projects, such as townhouses, condominiums, duplexes and apartments.
In related action, the BOC also amended county codes governing storm water detention ponds and fencing. Among the details the county is doing away with solid metal fencing and is creating rules to cover the use of berms as a screening mechanism.
IMPACT FEES
Also on May 16, the BOC approved the first step in creating county impact fees for residential developments by naming road improvements, EMS/EMA and parks & recreation as the three designated uses for the fees.
Road improvements were named as the number one focus for impact fees with several roads and intersections were highlighted in the West Jackson Area as priorities. The fees will only be used to improve roads in unincorporated areas of the county.
The fees would also be used to build new EMS/EMA & 911 facilities in the county to serve its growing population.
Finally, the fees would be used to improve existing county recreation parks but would not be used to acquire additional park land.
MUNICIPAL ACTIONS
All of these actions come after months of complaints from county residents about rapid growth in the county and its impact on traffic and area schools.
But the BOC's adaption of impact fees and larger building lots won't impact any of the county's nine towns, each of which has its own zoning rules and regulations.
The county's tighter rules could incentivize developers to seek annexations into local towns where higher-density may be allowed and impact fees won't be levied. Only the City of Jefferson currently has an impact fee system in the county.
Already, several proposed residential projects are seeking annexations, including one in South Jackson that is wanting to annex into the City of Arcade. That trend might accelerate once all the county's rules go into effect later this year.
