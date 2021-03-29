Emily Foster Howell, a member of Habersham Central’s 1996 graduating class, has been selected as the recipient of the 2021 HCHS Lifetime Achievement Award.
Howell graduated from Habersham Central as valedictorian of her senior class and graduated summa cum laude with highest honors from the University of Georgia with a degree in Management Information Systems. She was crowned Miss Georgia 2001 and competed in the Miss America 2002 pageant where she was a Quality of Life finalist and Lifestyle & Fitness Preliminary winner.
Howell received a DMD degree and a post-doctoral certificate in Orthodontics from the Medical College of Georgia. She opened Howell Orthodontics in Jefferson, which has been recognized as the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce “Small Business of the Year” and voted “Best Orthodontist in Jackson County." Dr. Howell was named Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Business Woman of the Year in 2011, selected as one of UGA’s “40 Under 40” honorees in 2015, and named by Benco Dental’s Incisal Edge magazine as one of 2018 “Top 40 Under 40” best dentists in America.
Dr. Howell is also active in the community. Howell is a graduate of Leadership Jackson and Leadership Georgia. She is an active member of the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce and Jefferson Rotary Club. Howell became the first female member of the United Community Bank Board of Directors for Habersham and Jackson counties. She initiated the annual program “Give a Grin” in 2009, which affords an underprivileged Jackson County middle schooler with completely free comprehensive orthodontic treatment. In addition, Dr. Howell started “Serve Save Smile”, a program in her office that allows patients a credit of $10 towards braces for every hour of volunteer service, up to $500 per patient. So far, she has credited more than $80,000 for over 8,000 hours of volunteer work by her patients.
Dr. Howell also participates in a recognition program for students who have shown great improvement in attitude, grades, effort and drive. She is also a Sunday school and worship leader at her church. Howell partners with the Work Study Programs for Jackson County and Banks County High Schools and provides on-the-job training for dental assistant students at Lanier and Athens Technical Colleges.
Howell is married to Jon Howell and has two daughters, Georgie and Lucy. She is the daughter of Blake and Jane Foster of Cornelia. She will address the Habersham Central High School Class of 2021 during their graduation ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.