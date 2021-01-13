A statement from Jefferson Mayor Jon Howell regarding a news story in the Jan. 13 issue of The Jackson Herald:
After reading the article published on January 13, I wanted to clear up my intentions for conducting an election for the Mayor Pro Temp position.
As was reported, the current process is an annual rotation of each of the five council members. This process has left more than one freshman council member in the position of temporally filling the role of the mayor in his/her absence without the benefit of lengthy experience as a council member.
The vote on January 25 will and was always going be held in full public view during the public meeting. The balloting process is the the portion that has come into question.
Upon reflection, I can see the merits of a transparent verbal vote.
I want to thank Mainstreet News for bring this to my attention before any unintended missteps were made in this effort.
Jon S. Howell, MBA
Mayor
City of Jefferson
