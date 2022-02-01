Jefferson Mayor Jon Howell received a certificate of achievement from the Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute during the Georgia Municipal Association's Cities United Summit in Atlanta on Jan. 23.
The Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute, a cooperative effort of GMA and the University of Georgia's Carl Vinson Institute of Government, provides a nationally recognized series of training opportunities for city officials. To receive a certificate of achievement, a city official must complete a minimum of 72 units of credit, including at least 36 hours from a list of required classes. The training program consists of a series of more than 70 courses.
"This is an outstanding achievement," said GMA executive director Larry Hanson. "We commend Mayor Howell for this accomplishment and for the dedication he's shown in using this valuable resource to become a more effective city official."
