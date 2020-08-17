Jefferson City Council member Jon Howell announced this week that he’ll run for mayor of Jefferson.
Howell said he’ll bring experienced, conservative leadership to the city during challenging times and that he would put families first.
“My wife, Emily, and I love Jefferson and its people,” said Howell. “We want to see it continue to thrive and grow while still maintaining the family-friendly environment that makes this such a great place to live.”
First elected to the City Council in 2017, Howell has prioritized low taxes and zoning that protects neighborhoods and home values.
“We have cut property taxes every year that I have voted on a city budget and I’ll bring that conservative approach to every budget I present as mayor,” Howell said. “The taxpayers will have a friend in me, I will see that every dollar is spent effectively and responsibly to provide the public services that our citizens want and deserve.
“I believe that Jefferson has benefited from strong leadership. I’m ready to pick up the baton and carry on that tradition to keep our city on the right path. I believe that leaders achieve the best results when they act with transparency, listen to the thoughts of others, and build consensus. Our charter calls for a strong City Council, and I intend to govern in a way that respects the powers given to it. We’re lucky to have dedicated public servants on the City Council, with whom I’ve worked closely for years. That experience and those relationships will help Jefferson emerge quickly and strongly from these times of uncertainty.”
Howell is senior vice president for strategy at CHSGa, an integrated health system with an office in Commerce with more than 9,000 Georgia employees.
He’s also chair of the Board of Deacons at First Baptist Church Jefferson and the immediate past president of the Rotary Club of Jefferson. His wife, Dr. Emily Howell, owns Howell Orthodontics in Jefferson. Their daughters, Georgie and Lucy, attend Jefferson City Schools.
“Jefferson is where we want to spend the rest of our lives,” Howell said. “I want what’s best for this great city not just today but also long into the future. I look forward to the campaign, listening to voters’ ideas and earning the support of my neighbors.”
