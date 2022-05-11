Former state Sen. and 2018 gubernatorial candidate Hunter Hill was named executive director of the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) by the agency's board Tuesday.
Hill, who currently serves as GEFA's executive director, will succeed the retiring Kevin Clark on July 1. Hill was recommended for the promotion by Gov. Brian Kemp.
Hill was elected to the Senate in 2012 representing a suburban Atlanta district including parts of Cobb County and North Fulton.
He left office in 2017 to seek the Republican nomination for governor but finished third in the 2018 GOP primary.
A West Point graduate, Hill served three combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.
After leaving the military, he worked in the private sector in commercial real estate, executive leadership coaching and wealth management.
GEFA provides financing for a variety of energy, land, and water projects. Since 1985, the agency has approved financial commitments totaling more than $5 billion to local governments, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.
