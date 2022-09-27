The community is preparing for potential weather impacts from Hurricane Ian. As of Tuesday, Hurricane Ian had made landfall in Cuba as a Category 3 hurricane and was making its way north to Florida. It’s not clear yet what the impact locally will be, but there’s a potential for heavy wind and rains later this week.
Jackson EMC sent out a news release Tuesday morning, saying the company is monitoring the weather forecast and is ready to respond if needed.
"Storm projections are still developing, but recent updates indicate that the storm system could reach northeast Georgia on Friday evening and continue through Saturday potentially bringing heavy rain and strong winds. High winds could cause trees and limbs to fall on power lines, resulting in power outages," the EMC said in a news release. "As always, Jackson EMC linemen and contact center team members stand ready to respond to our members when needed."
Georgia Power is also monitoring the storm, "securing resources and adjusting plans - readying to restore power as quickly and safely as possible."
Both Jackson EMC (jacksonemc.com/storm) and Georgia Power (GeorgiaPower.com/Storm) offer storm preparation tips on their websites.
Other area public safety agencies are also monitoring the Hurricane and its potential impact on Jackson County.
"We will be monitoring the effects of (Hurricane Ian) over the next few days and the potential for impacts on our area," the Jefferson Fire Department said on social media. "While we do not anticipate at this time that the weather will be severe beyond wind gusts and potentially heavy rainfall, we realize that these storms can be unpredictable, and that slight shifts in trajectory can change the area of where severe weather impacts. We will post weather updates on Facebook as they relate to our area and adjusted predictions accordingly."
Meanwhile, all four Jackson County high schools have rescheduled upcoming Friday football games to Thursday.
East Jackson Comprehensive High School and Jackson County High School have rescheduled Friday homecoming football games to Thursday. Both of those games kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
Commerce High School has rescheduled its Friday football game at First Presbyterian Day to Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m.
Jefferson High School has rescheduled its Friday football game against Winder-Barrow to Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7:30 p.m. at Jefferson Memorial Stadium.
