Hurricane Ian cone

The community is preparing for potential weather impacts from Hurricane Ian. As of Tuesday, Hurricane Ian had made landfall in Cuba as a Category 3 hurricane and was making its way north to Florida. It’s not clear yet what the impact locally will be, but there’s a potential for heavy wind and rains later this week.

Jackson EMC sent out a news release Tuesday morning, saying the company is monitoring the weather forecast and is ready to respond if needed.

