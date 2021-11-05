The intersection at Hwy. 332 and Boone Road will be converted to an all-way stop on Tuesday, Nov. 9. Georgia Department of Transportation leaders say that signage will be installed at each of the intersection's four entry points and the immediate area will be re-striped and marked to indicate the new stopping requirements.
"With the new traffic control system in place, drivers need to be alert to the signage, which is posted in advance as well as at the intersection," DOT leaders said. "They should be prepared to stop at any and all of the four entry points, and to proceed carefully when the intersection is clear or when they have the right-of-way."
