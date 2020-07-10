A part of Hwy. 334 near Nicholson will be closed for two days for construction at the end of July.
The closure will begin at 9 p.m. on July 31 and will reopen at 5 a.m. on Aug. 3.
Detour signs will be placed at the road during the closure.
Updated: July 10, 2020 @ 4:53 pm
