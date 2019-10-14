“All we ever knew was ‘Eddie Roe,’” Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum said Saturday at a dedication ceremony of a portion of Interstate 85 for Edward Monroe Evans, who was killed on the stretch of highway nearly 25 years ago while making a traffic stop.
A small crowd gathered Saturday morning at the sheriff’s office to remember Evans – “that big ole smile” – and dedicate the two-mile stretch of I-85.
Evans was a Jackson County deputy for years. Melissa Martin, a granddaughter of Evans, said he was a deputy “all her life.” She was 14 when Evans died.
Martin said her mother asked her to spearhead a dedication to Evans “years ago (but) I just couldn’t do it.”
The dedication was held at the sheriff’s office because of safety concerns on I-85. Mangum said Chad Dale was uncovering signs dedicating the I-85 stretch as the ceremony unfolded at the sheriff’s office.
A plaque “in memory” of Evans at the sheriff’s office noted his number – 457 – within the department.
Mangum said the day of his death was a “horrible” day for the department.
State Rep. Tommy Benton read the resolution passed by the Georgia General Assembly, honoring Evans. He also noted his smile and said everyone in Commerce, where Evans lived, knew him.
Martin enlisted Benton to help with the project and he steered the resolution through the legislature and worked with the Department of Transportation.
Evans’ daughter, Kay Brewer and Evans’ granddaughter, Martin; and two great-granddaughters, Makenzie, 13, and Addy Grace Martin, 10, attended the ceremony with other members of his family.
Ken Mize, who was a Jackson County deputy and now works in the CHAMPS program for Banks County, said Evans “retired just a little before he wanted to.”
“A lot of us … thought a whole lot of Eddie Roe,” he said. “You can hear his ‘457’ and you know somebody was about to get a ticket.”
