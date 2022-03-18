Georgia Department of Transportation crews have reopened I-85 northbound between Hwy. 53 and Hwy. 129 following emergency bridge deck repairs earlier this week.
"Crews have started the I-85 NB Jackson County (Jefferson area) final lane opening, returning the interstate to full capacity," GDOT leaders said on March 18. "Thanks for your patience during these bridge repairs."
