The Jackson County Industrial Development Authority recently approved bonds for a $1 billion expansion to the SK Battery project in Commerce.
SK Battery announced plans for the expansion last year.
The funds will be used to improve the firm's two facilities that are currently under construction and to add equipment.
The IDA board approved the bonds on May 14.
