Let the hammers swing.
Twin actions by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners on Aug. 15 could restart the county's residential building surge following an 11-month moratorium.
The BOC approved implementing impact fees for new construction in unincorporated areas of Jackson County with residential building units now having to pay $3,000 in fees (commercial and industrial rates are higher.)
Following that action, the board agreed to lift its residential building moratorium a month early. As of Aug. 16, developers can once again file rezoning requests for new housing developments.
But that may not mean there will be a quick uptick in big residential projects. Jackson County Public Development Director Jamie Dove said many of the situations pending involve smaller lot splits for family housing.
In addition, rising interest rates may be cooling demand for new housing and developers could be reassessing their options. It's likely to be several months before the county's residential growth shakes out and a trend emerges.
While lifting the moratorium was an unanimous action by the BOC, chairman Tom Crow voted against the impact fees and against its companion document for capital improvements across the county. Crow had earlier been critical of the fees, saying they weren't high enough and that the capital improvement plan needed more work.
OTHER ACTIONS
In other action Aug. 15, the BOC:
• named Walter Barnett to the Jackson County Board of Adjustment
• agreed to purchase three vans from Jefferson Motor Company for a price of $145,500.
• agreed to update the county's hotel/motel taxes adding short-term rentals through third parties to the list, a move designed to comply with state law.
• awarded a bid for road surfacing of 10.8 miles to Epps Brothers for $888,000.
• approved an intergovernmental agreement for water capacity with the Upper Oconee Basin Authority and Oconee and Barrow counties.
• approved an incentive leave policy for county employees.
• approved a longevity pay policy for county employees.
ZONING ACTIONS
In zoning actions, the BOC:
• approved a rezoning at 48 Wildflower Rd., Braselton, from A-2 to A-R to divide the property into two tracts.
• approved a rezoning at White Hill School Rd., Commerce, for 14 acre to rezone from A-2 top A-R to divide the property into six tracts.
• tabled action on a map amendment change at Hwy. 129, Talmo, for 17 acres to change from residential to commercial for a self-storage facility.
• approved a map amendment from suburban to agricultural on New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens, for 112 acres for a large-lot development.
• tabled action on a map amendments on Hwy. 129 at Tyler Way, Jefferson, from residential to commercial.
• approved a new county regulation that seeks to protect tree canopy in new developments by mandating a 20% canopy or the planting of new trees to create a 20% canopy cover. The new regulation also updated buffer areas in developments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.