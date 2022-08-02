Seven Commerce High School students were sworn-in this week as the inaugural members of the Commerce Youth Leadership Council.
Prucilla Boggus, Aurelia Brown, Kyla Carruth, Paytton Coots, Brayson Dean, Lilly Head and Gus Zelley were sworn-in during the Commerce City Council’s Aug. 1 meeting.
Students were nominated by staff members at CHS.
“We asked for a cross-section of students who were seen as leaders,” said Mayor Clark Hill. “Who were not only top of the class, but we wanted people who would be creative and intellectual on bringing conversation to the table.”
Over the coming year, the leadership council will learn about city operations and economic development. They’ll also have opportunities to tour facilities across the city for a first-hand look at city operations. Hill noted students may also be able to tour the SK Battery plant.
"It's exciting to see this youth leadership program taking shape," said city manager James Wascher. "I look forward to seeing...how it progresses through the years and the different classes that we have and hopefully get some of our youth interested in government."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.